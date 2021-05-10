Primecoin Price Down 38.6% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 175.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 137.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,154,356 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

