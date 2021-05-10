Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 2U by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in 2U by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.