Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,766 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 208,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,706,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $108.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

