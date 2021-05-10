Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

eXp World stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $3,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,003,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.