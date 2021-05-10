Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,727 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $106.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

