Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 82,202 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 62.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,202 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 580.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 321,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 187,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAB opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

