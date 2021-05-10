Private Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. L Brands accounts for 2.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of L Brands worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 713.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 28.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in L Brands by 113.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,002 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

