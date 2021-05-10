Private Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DASTY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 114.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes SE has a twelve month low of $143.28 and a twelve month high of $238.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

