Private Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Schrödinger makes up approximately 2.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,764. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,914,976.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,556,694 shares of company stock valued at $137,380,166.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.