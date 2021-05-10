Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $375.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

