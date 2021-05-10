Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($0.85). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PROG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Progenity in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of PROG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 389,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Progenity has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

