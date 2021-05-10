Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Raised by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 2.0% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Prologis by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,271. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

