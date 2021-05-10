Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,750 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,586.24 ($20.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,542.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,363.54. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,590.50 ($20.78). The company has a market cap of £41.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

