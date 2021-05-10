PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.64

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.64 and last traded at $61.95, with a volume of 6608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $10,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 207,602 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.