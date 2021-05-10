Pundi X (NPXS) Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Billion

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00065772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00107435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.53 or 0.00809696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.26 or 0.09345491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

