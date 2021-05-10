Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $3.02

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $780.09 million and $32.76 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00005137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00252233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.07 or 0.01181543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003648 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.22 or 0.00773240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,812.45 or 1.00118463 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

