Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for WESCO International, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WESCO International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

WCC opened at $109.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after buying an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 99,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in WESCO International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

