Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

KAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,969 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,718,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

