Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $191.71 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $192.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

