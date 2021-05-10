Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

EVRI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

EVRI opened at $18.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

