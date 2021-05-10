Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%.

RCII has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $59.38 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

