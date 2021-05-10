Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tenneco Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenneco in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenneco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,666,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $18,831,913.30. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $202,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,814,570 shares of company stock valued at $136,905,268 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 21.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $176,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $117,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.