Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

RRR opened at $38.62 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

