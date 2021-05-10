Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.60 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EFX. Raymond James lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

TSE EFX opened at C$7.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$680.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.74. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.51 and a one year high of C$9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

