Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

NYSE INSP opened at $194.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

