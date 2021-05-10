Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lumos Pharma, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lumos Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

