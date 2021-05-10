Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Issued By Truist Securiti

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,012,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.