Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $30.02 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

