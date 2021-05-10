Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AutoCanada in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $51.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.06.

TSE ACQ opened at C$47.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.71. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.85.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

