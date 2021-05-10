Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hayward Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hayward in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hayward to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Hayward stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $25.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $59,687,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $1,705,000.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $17,999,107.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last three months.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

