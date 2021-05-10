Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $56.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.