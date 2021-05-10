Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for OraSure Technologies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OraSure Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of OSUR opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $709.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 212,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

