Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Cap of $842,702.51

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $842,702.51 and $38,831.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.