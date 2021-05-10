QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.420-2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.92.

QGEN stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

