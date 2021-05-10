QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Raised by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $6.70 on Monday, hitting $131.15. 357,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,297,882. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

