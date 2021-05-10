Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.02

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 4446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $965.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 28,750 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $710,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 234,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,381. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,670,000 after purchasing an additional 420,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,653,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.