Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,504,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 28,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

