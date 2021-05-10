Quantis Network Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $22,279.64 and $922.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $374.89 or 0.00669841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00242149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.31 or 0.01210199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00728709 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

