RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $172.13 million and $15.01 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00087042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00065833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00106994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00805033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.72 or 0.09134594 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,763,738 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

