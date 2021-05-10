Raymond James Boosts EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target to $63.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,866,000 after buying an additional 186,777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

