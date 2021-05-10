Raymond James Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$4.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.80.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$41.96 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

