Raymond James Boosts Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $43.50

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

MAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,720. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

