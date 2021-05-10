Raymond James Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $22.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

NYSE:LDI opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

