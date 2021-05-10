Raymond James Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $22.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.
NYSE:LDI opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
