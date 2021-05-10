Raymond James Raises Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$2.35 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WEF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.55.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$910.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.43. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$2.47.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.