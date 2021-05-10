Raymond James Reiterates “$36.00” Price Target for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) has been given a $36.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.

PROF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,667. The company has a market cap of $390.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

