Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $388.34 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $388.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.50 and a 200-day moving average of $349.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

