Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

