Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 19,379 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $79.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $228.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.