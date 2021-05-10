Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 53,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,548 shares of company stock worth $17,935,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $124.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $125.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

