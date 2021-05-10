Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,470 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 201,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $195.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.